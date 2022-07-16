Most-followed TikToker in the world Khaby Lame is Hafiz-e-Quran

Khaby Lame had more followers than Charli D’Amelio, who had 143.2 million.

Lame is a Senegalese-born Italian who lives in Italy.

BOSS called for him to walk their Milan Fashion Week catwalk in 2021.

Despite Charli D’Amelio’s dance background, Khaby Lame is the most popular TikTok account. He is also a Hafiz-e-Quran. Lame announced his engagement to Zaira Nucci in October 2020.

Khaby charms people with his humorous shows. Among Muslims, he’s popular. Khaby lives in Italy and is from Senegal.

Young youngsters can become social media stars with just a few TikTok videos. Khaby Lame, 22, is a Senegalese celebrity.

However, young TikToker garnered recognition for his amusing “duet” and “stitch” features, which he used to respond to bizarre “life hacks.”

Big eyes and a disapproving grimace represented the audience’s wrath as he worked fast and discreetly. Recently, he’s modified his work. Now he does skits and collaborates with others. TikTok user Noah Glenn Carter used #khabytonumberone to get Lame to number one.

Khaby Lame is gaining real-world fame. BOSS called for the TikTokker to walk their Milan Fashion Week catwalk in September 2021. Lame and BOSS stated in January that they would be working together for several years. Last week, he and the brand released a doll line.

Longtime online creators have been white. TikTok’s Addison Rae and the D’Amelios and YouTube’s Pewdiepie, Mr. Beast, David Dobrik, and Paul Brothers are examples. It’s great to see a Black individual on the most popular app in the world.