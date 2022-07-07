Sara Khan acts awkwardly in a viral video

Sara Khan won the Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 2015 love film “Mohabbat Aag Si”.

Sara Khan is a stunning Pakistani television actress who has participated in a number of Urdu-language shows on various TV networks.

Noor Khan is her sister. She however employed in the Pakistani television industry since 2015 as a budding TV actress.

She acted in a number of serials and made her debut in the 2015 television series “Preet Na Kariyo Koi.”

Sara Khan is currently not married but committed to a well-known actor named Agha Ali.

Through her outstanding performances in her plays, Sarah Khan has gained widespread recognition and public acclaim.

She also listed in the 2014 BBC 100 Women. She won the Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 2015 love film “Mohabbat Aag Si.”

Additionally, she received widespread acclaim and a nomination for the Best Supporting Actress for her deserving performance in Alvida.

Sara Khan’s admirers like her for her talent, humility, and outward demeanor.

Sara has made a name for herself as one of the top actors in the drama world. She was a guest for a company she promotes, and when one of her fans became very emotional after meeting her.

Sara Khan was quite uneasy even though the fan found her to be very kind.

The reaction was perceived as being rather dramatic, and many individuals noticed Sara becoming awkward.