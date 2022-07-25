Many of his followers and a few members of his family are interested in learning the reason of death of popular Pakistani television host and MNA Dr. Aamir Liaquat.

However, his children, friends, and former spouses Bushra and Tuba have spoken out against the gruesome post-mortem treatment.

Dania Malik stated that the host’s autopsy should be performed.

Dania Malik stated that the host’s autopsy should be performed. Furthermore, Dania Malik petitioned the Sindh High Court to exhume the body of the late Aamir Liaquat.

Following her remarks and lawsuit, Dr. Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife Bushra Iqbal and her children appeared before the media, sought legal advice, and sternly declared that they would not permit the court or officials to do an autopsy.

Bushra Iqbal didn’t want to appear in the media following the passing of her ex-husband, but after learning about the postmortem, she brought her daughter along. Why is she opposed to the postmortem and attempting to delay it?

Now, she is threatening me over the phone, Dania wrote in her aggressive response on Instagram. She used to have a lot of money from her spouse and is quite intelligent.

You were with me when Nikkah happened, and now you’ve stolen his phone and are spreading rumors about him. You are more accountable than anyone for not doing anything when the video was revealed since you forbade your children from meeting him. Screenshots are shown below.

