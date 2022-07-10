VP Harris pushes for a ban on assault weapons

Some semi-automatic guns are “specifically engineered” to kill people.

Harris visited Highland Park, Illinois, where a man opened fire on a Fourth of July parade.

The Federal Assault Weapons Ban was in effect from 1994 to 2004.

Advertisement

Sunday, VP Harris advocated for a federal assault weapons ban. Some semi-automatic guns are “specifically engineered” to kill people, she claimed.

Harris discussed her travel to Highland Park, Illinois, last week, where a man with a semi-automatic weapon opened fire on a Fourth of July parade, killing 7 and wounding 46.

“You can’t deny the truth of what gun violence causes to a community”

Harris said mass shootings are happening “because these weapons are available, and we must stop enabling citizens in towns that are not a combat zone to have access to these weapons.”

She said assault rifles however meant to murder many people rapidly. “It’s a weapon.” You know what I mean if you’ve seen an autopsy photo. We’re not pulling a rabbit out of a hat because Congress won’t renew. It’s wrong to keep the assault weapons ban when we’ve done it previously.

She said, “Support the Second Amendment.” “I support the Second Amendment, but military weapons shouldn’t be on American streets.”

Advertisement

The Federal Assault Weapons Ban, in effect from 1994 to 2004, banned 19 types of semi-automatic weapons, rifles, shotguns, and pistols with two or more features, such as pistol grips, detachable magazines, and silencers. Magazine capacity was 10 rounds.

Also Read Assassination suspect admits targeting Shinzo Abe: Japanese police The killer of former prime minister Shinzo Abe admitted targeting the politician....

Any meaningful gun reform would need 60 Senate votes, even though Democrats control both houses. For the bill to pass, 10 Republicans must back it.

Quinnipiac University showed that 50% of registered voters support a ban on semi-automatic long weapons. This is Quinnipiac’s lowest level of support since February 2013.