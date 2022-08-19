Hania Aamir discusses her opinions on marriage

The beloved of the country is Hania Aamir. She currently controls the screens as Hala in Mere Humsafar.

The beloved of the country is Hania Aamir. She has consistently astounded everyone with her brilliance and ability to inhabit each character. She currently controls the screens as Hala in Mere Humsafar.

Mere Humsafar has become popular worldwide, especially in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Nepal. While Hania has once again proven that she is one of Pakistan’s top stars, people are in love with Hala’s innocence and beauty.

During her appearance as a guest on Fuchsia magazine, Hania provided some exclusive information about her marriage and personal life. Hania acknowledged being the head of her household.

Since her sister is young and her parents are divorced, Hania assumed responsibility for the entire family when she began working. Hania claims to have a really original perspective on marriage.

Hania desires a companion who will take care of her needs and allow her to live a more carefree lifestyle.

Hania also discussed how love should be reciprocal and not one-sided. She asserted that unselfish love implies low self-esteem. There should be reciprocity on both sides.

