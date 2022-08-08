Neelofar: starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan reveal the release date

The Legend of Maula Jatt and Neelofar are the two movies in which the stars have appeared together so far.

If there is one on-screen couple that viewers would give anything to see again, it’s Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan from the film Humsafar.

The Legend of Maula Jatt and Neelofar are the two movies in which the stars have appeared together so far. Neelofar is a project that fans are clamoring to watch their stars in since it is a really emotional love story. The lead actress Mahira Khan posted these lovely images from the Neelofar set.

The movie was finished filming in 2020 but, like all other projects, was delayed by COVID-19 regulations. But the movie is currently prepared for release.

The movie will be distributed by IMGC; they previously distributed Kamli. The makers are considering making Neelofar available on December 23 as a Christmas release. Fans of Fawad and Mahira will also be able to witness their favorite duo this year in The Legend of Maula Jatt.

