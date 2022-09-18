Advertisement
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor show off their “infinite” love in a new photo together

Articles
  • As one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor enjoy widespread fan support.
  • The couple, who had been dating for nearly five years, finally tied the wedding in a small ceremony at their Mumbai home on April 14, 2022.
  • They announced their pregnancy in June. Ranbir and Alia’s followers go absolutely crazy whenever the couple shares a photo of themselves online.
The Gangubai Kathiawadi star just uploaded a new photo of herself and hubby Ranbir to Instagram. Alia posted the image with the phrase “home,” an infinity symbol, and a heart emoji. Recently, the pair co-starred with Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Amitabh Bachchan in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. This was the first time Ranbir and Alia worked together in front of the camera. Alia plays Ranbir’s love interest Isha, while Ranbir plays the part of a DJ named Shiva who gains the ability to control fire. One of the film’s best features is the chemistry between the two leads.

Here’s a picture of Alia and Ranbir:

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Both Ranbir and Alia are working on a number of exciting new projects. Actress will appear alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. With Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra as the lead, she also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot, Alia will make her big screen debut in the upcoming thriller Heart of Stone.

On the other hand, Ranbir’s next project is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. T-Series is a Bhushan Kumar production. In addition to starring in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the Aamir Khan star has a key role in Luv Ranjan’s untitled project starring Shraddha Kapoor.

