Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Britney Spears’ Hold Me Closer premieres at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100

Britney Spears’ Hold Me Closer premieres at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100

Articles
Advertisement
Britney Spears’ Hold Me Closer premieres at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100

Britney Spears’ Hold Me Closer premieres at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100

Advertisement
  • Britney Spears’ duet with Sir Elton John debuts at No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot 100.
  • It is her first top ten since her conservatorship ended.
  • The song is an updated version of the Rocket Man singer’s 1971 hit Tiny Dancer.
Advertisement

Britney Spears’ new duet with Sir Elton John, debuted in the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100.

The pop diva and Rocket Man hitmaker’s song, an updated version of the iconic singer’s 1971 hit Tiny Dancer, debuted at No. 6 on the songs list.

According to Page Six, the single, which is the Princess of Pop’s first since her conservatorship was ended, has become Spears’ 14th top 10 record and her first in nearly a decade.

Spear’s duet with John debuted at No. 1 on iTunes in over 40 countries within 24 hours of its release.

“No one should be surprised that her first foray [since her conservatorship ended] is a smash success,” Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart told the outlet at the time.

John also hoped that the success of this track would restore Spears’ “confidence in herself to get back into the studio, make more records and realize that she is bloody good.

Advertisement

Also Read

Britney Spears ex Kevin Federline reveals reason behind interview
Britney Spears ex Kevin Federline reveals reason behind interview

Britney Spears former husband Kevin Federline reveals the real reason behind his...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story