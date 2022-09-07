Britney Spears’ Hold Me Closer premieres at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100

Britney Spears’ duet with Sir Elton John debuts at No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

It is her first top ten since her conservatorship ended.

The song is an updated version of the Rocket Man singer’s 1971 hit Tiny Dancer.

Britney Spears’ new duet with Sir Elton John, debuted in the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100.

The pop diva and Rocket Man hitmaker’s song, an updated version of the iconic singer’s 1971 hit Tiny Dancer, debuted at No. 6 on the songs list.

According to Page Six, the single, which is the Princess of Pop’s first since her conservatorship was ended, has become Spears’ 14th top 10 record and her first in nearly a decade.

Spear’s duet with John debuted at No. 1 on iTunes in over 40 countries within 24 hours of its release.

“No one should be surprised that her first foray [since her conservatorship ended] is a smash success,” Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart told the outlet at the time.

John also hoped that the success of this track would restore Spears’ “confidence in herself to get back into the studio, make more records and realize that she is bloody good.

