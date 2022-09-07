Britney Spears ex Kevin Federline reveals reason behind interview
Britney Spears former husband Kevin Federline reveals the real reason behind his...
Britney Spears’ new duet with Sir Elton John, debuted in the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100.
The pop diva and Rocket Man hitmaker’s song, an updated version of the iconic singer’s 1971 hit Tiny Dancer, debuted at No. 6 on the songs list.
According to Page Six, the single, which is the Princess of Pop’s first since her conservatorship was ended, has become Spears’ 14th top 10 record and her first in nearly a decade.
Spear’s duet with John debuted at No. 1 on iTunes in over 40 countries within 24 hours of its release.
“No one should be surprised that her first foray [since her conservatorship ended] is a smash success,” Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart told the outlet at the time.
John also hoped that the success of this track would restore Spears’ “confidence in herself to get back into the studio, make more records and realize that she is bloody good.
