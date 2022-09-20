Ground Zero, an action movie directed by Tejas Deoskar and starring Emraan Hashmi, started filming in Srinagar a few weeks ago.

Emraan Hashmi posted a picture of himself on Instagram as he was on his way to Srinagar.

He said it would be his first time there.

After finishing their work in Srinagar, the cast and crew moved to Pahalgam, where they are now shooting. Yesterday, a few news stories said that the actor and other crew members were attacked by bad people in Pahalgam and that stones were thrown at them. But Emraan Hashmi has now said that these reports are “false” and he doesn’t believe them.

According to the reports, the attack happened on September 18 in the evening, after the shooting was over. But now, Emraan Hashmi has taken to Twitter to say that nothing like that has happened and that the reports about stones being thrown are not true. He said that people in Srinagar and Pahalgam have been very friendly and helpful. Emraan Hashmi tweeted that the rumours were not true, saying, “The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming. It has been a joy to shoot in Srinagar and Pahalgam.” The story that I was hurt when people threw stones at me is not true.”

The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate . Advertisement — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) September 20, 2022

Ground Zero, directed by Tejas Deoskar, also stars Sai Tamhankar in the lead role, and this will be Emraan and Sai’s first on-screen collaboration. In addition, Zoya Hussain plays an important role in the film.

In addition to Ground Zero, Emraan Hashmi will appear in Selfiee alongside Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharuccha, and Diana Penty. It is the official remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu’s 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence. Tiger 3 will also feature Emraan Hashmi, Salman Khan, and Katrina Kaif.