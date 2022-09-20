Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Emraan Hashmi REJECTS reports he was injured in Kashmir stone-pelting

Emraan Hashmi REJECTS reports he was injured in Kashmir stone-pelting

Articles
Advertisement
Emraan Hashmi REJECTS reports he was injured in Kashmir stone-pelting

Emraan Hashmi REJECTS reports he was injured in Kashmir stone-pelting

Advertisement
  • Ground Zero, an action movie directed by Tejas Deoskar and starring Emraan Hashmi, started filming in Srinagar a few weeks ago.
  • Emraan Hashmi posted a picture of himself on Instagram as he was on his way to Srinagar.
  • He said it would be his first time there.
Advertisement

After finishing their work in Srinagar, the cast and crew moved to Pahalgam, where they are now shooting. Yesterday, a few news stories said that the actor and other crew members were attacked by bad people in Pahalgam and that stones were thrown at them. But Emraan Hashmi has now said that these reports are “false” and he doesn’t believe them.

Also Read

Emraan Hashmi likely to join Salman Khan on sets of Tiger 3, reports
Emraan Hashmi likely to join Salman Khan on sets of Tiger 3, reports

As Bollywood legend, Salman Khan is busy with the shooting of his...

According to the reports, the attack happened on September 18 in the evening, after the shooting was over. But now, Emraan Hashmi has taken to Twitter to say that nothing like that has happened and that the reports about stones being thrown are not true. He said that people in Srinagar and Pahalgam have been very friendly and helpful. Emraan Hashmi tweeted that the rumours were not true, saying, “The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming. It has been a joy to shoot in Srinagar and Pahalgam.” The story that I was hurt when people threw stones at me is not true.”

See what he said on Twitter below:

Ground Zero, directed by Tejas Deoskar, also stars Sai Tamhankar in the lead role, and this will be Emraan and Sai’s first on-screen collaboration. In addition, Zoya Hussain plays an important role in the film.

Also Read

Unseen pics: Akshay Kumar & Emraan Hashmi show their enjoyable times
Unseen pics: Akshay Kumar & Emraan Hashmi show their enjoyable times

Lately, Akshay Kumar has been on a roll, and he has a...

In addition to Ground Zero, Emraan Hashmi will appear in Selfiee alongside Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharuccha, and Diana Penty. It is the official remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu’s 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence. Tiger 3 will also feature Emraan Hashmi, Salman Khan, and Katrina Kaif.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story