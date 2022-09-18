Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a white bodycon dress

Articles
Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a white bodycon dress

  • Janhvi Kapoor is now enjoying success with her film Good Luck Jerry.
  • Despite the fact that the film was released on an OTT platform, it earned a lot of affection from her admirers.
  • The actress just finished filming for another project in which she co-stars with Varun Dhawan.
Today is Sunday, and she knows how to light up the internet. The actress, who has a large social media following, never fails to impress them. She took to social media and published hot pictures of herself, leaving her fans speechless.

Instagram account of Janhvi Kapoor
Gunjan Saxena’s The Kargil Girl actress is seen sporting a white bodycon short dress and her hair in a bun. Her makeup is flawless. She has used a mild one with brown lipstick. Her eye makeup is not to be overlooked. Janhvi’s caption reads, “passionate from miles away, passive with the things u say.” Maheep Kapoor also responded to her tweet with a heart emoji. In the comments section, ace designer Manish Malhotra also used fire emojis.

Back to her other project, Bawaal, in which she co-stars with Varun Dhawan. This is the first time they had ever met. Varun had wrote on the poster of Bawaal, “Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor Can’t wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023 #goodfriday.”

Take a look:

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi’s next film will be Mr And Mrs Mahi, in which she will co-star alongside Rajkumar Rao. She is also working on ‘Mili,’ a remake of the Malayalam film ‘Helen,’ with Sunny Kaushal.

