Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Parineeti Chopra responds to a meme about her upcoming movie Code name: Tiranga

Parineeti Chopra responds to a meme about her upcoming movie Code name: Tiranga

Articles
Advertisement
Parineeti Chopra responds to a meme about her upcoming movie Code name: Tiranga

Parineeti Chopra learnt Krav Maga for ‘Code Name Tiranga’

Advertisement
  • The teaser for Code Name: Tiranga, starring Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu, was released yesterday.
  • It featured Parineeti starting a brave mission for her country in a race against time.
  • Fans of the actress praised the teaser highly and flooded the actress’ comment section with supportive remarks.
Advertisement

The teaser for this movie ended up becoming internet meme fodder, as is the case with everything on the internet. Fans used images and video clips from the teaser of Code Name: Tiranga to create some hilarious and inventive memes. In fact, Parineeti shared a hilarious meme created by a fan and said she couldn’t stop laughing.

Also Read

Teaser: Parineeti Chopra is on a quest in “Code Name: Tiranga”
Teaser: Parineeti Chopra is on a quest in “Code Name: Tiranga”

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu's fans were ecstatic when they debuted the...

On Instagram, Parineeti Chopra shared a meme that contrasts her two appearances. Two of them featured Parineeti’s battered face from the Code Name: Tiranga teaser, while one was from a glamorous photo shoot. For these images, the fan used the “Ghar se nikalte hi” meme template, and the resulting meme is hilarious! When Parineeti shared the meme, she was astounded to see how quickly they were becoming popular. Parineeti wrote on Twitter, “HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHA I CAN’T I shot that scene in -12 degrees guyssss #CodeNameTiranga #MemedAlready.” She jokedly questioned “Who did this” while sharing this meme on her Instagram stories. See her post down below.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by 𝙿𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚎𝚝𝚒 𝙲𝚑𝚘𝚙𝚛𝚊 🫧 (@parineetichopra)

Advertisement

Also Read

Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and Deesh Mariwala are other cast members of Code Name: Tiranga in addition to Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu. Code Name: Tiranga is a movie that is produced by Ribhu Dasgupta, Ribhu Dasgupta, Ribhu Dasgupta, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series, Reliance Entertainment, and Vivek B. Agrawal and is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Reliance Entertainment, and Film Hangar. The movie’s theatrical debut is set for October 14, 2022.

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Mawra Hussain delights fans with stunning photos
Mawra Hussain delights fans with stunning photos
Kody 'Diluted' Meri issues by marrying Janelle 'Sisters Wives'
Kody 'Diluted' Meri issues by marrying Janelle 'Sisters Wives'
Kate Middleton admits struggling with Princess Charlotte's hair
Kate Middleton admits struggling with Princess Charlotte's hair
Kody Brown Calls Marriage to Meri a 'Storm' 'Sisters Wives'
Kody Brown Calls Marriage to Meri a 'Storm' 'Sisters Wives'
Gwyneth Paltrow & Apple wore swimsuits as they ring in 2023
Gwyneth Paltrow & Apple wore swimsuits as they ring in 2023
Astrologer predicts 'tough year' for Prince Harry
Astrologer predicts 'tough year' for Prince Harry
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story