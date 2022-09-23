The teaser for Code Name: Tiranga, starring Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu, was released yesterday.

It featured Parineeti starting a brave mission for her country in a race against time.

Fans of the actress praised the teaser highly and flooded the actress’ comment section with supportive remarks.

Advertisement

The teaser for this movie ended up becoming internet meme fodder, as is the case with everything on the internet. Fans used images and video clips from the teaser of Code Name: Tiranga to create some hilarious and inventive memes. In fact, Parineeti shared a hilarious meme created by a fan and said she couldn’t stop laughing.

Also Read Teaser: Parineeti Chopra is on a quest in “Code Name: Tiranga” Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu's fans were ecstatic when they debuted the...

On Instagram, Parineeti Chopra shared a meme that contrasts her two appearances. Two of them featured Parineeti’s battered face from the Code Name: Tiranga teaser, while one was from a glamorous photo shoot. For these images, the fan used the “Ghar se nikalte hi” meme template, and the resulting meme is hilarious! When Parineeti shared the meme, she was astounded to see how quickly they were becoming popular. Parineeti wrote on Twitter, “HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHA I CAN’T I shot that scene in -12 degrees guyssss #CodeNameTiranga #MemedAlready.” She jokedly questioned “Who did this” while sharing this meme on her Instagram stories. See her post down below.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by 𝙿𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚎𝚝𝚒 𝙲𝚑𝚘𝚙𝚛𝚊 🫧 (@parineetichopra) Advertisement

Also Read

Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and Deesh Mariwala are other cast members of Code Name: Tiranga in addition to Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu. Code Name: Tiranga is a movie that is produced by Ribhu Dasgupta, Ribhu Dasgupta, Ribhu Dasgupta, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series, Reliance Entertainment, and Vivek B. Agrawal and is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Reliance Entertainment, and Film Hangar. The movie’s theatrical debut is set for October 14, 2022.