Saboor Aly Thinks She Is Pakistan’s Shahrukh Khan

Saboor Aly is a fantastic actor with the ability to effortlessly inhabit any role. This is generally known as Saboor has been active in the theatrical industry for a long time and has achieved great success by persevering through various stages of her career.

People like Saboor, and she is one of the rare actors that tries to diversify her career by choosing different roles. She has portrayed unconventional characters like Bubbly Badmash in Parizaad, as well as negative characters like the one she played in Fitrat and highly positive ones like the one she recently played in Mushkil.

Saboor Aly’s sense of humour is something that is underappreciated. In the just finished Mushkil, she was paired with Khushhal Khan, and everyone saw how well Sameen and Faraz got along.

While giving an interview, Saboor Aly said that she thinks she is the Shahrukh and Salman Khan of Pakistan.

Saboor revealed that Khushhal is five years younger than her and being cast opposite hi definitely felt like being a Bollywood Khan who are notorious to work with very young leading ladies. Khushhal is a newcomer in the industry and he has just started his career. People loved watching his pairing with Saboor.

