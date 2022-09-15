Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Latest
  • Sajal Aly is facing severe backlash for falling Aryan Khan
Sajal Aly is facing severe backlash for falling Aryan Khan

Sajal Aly is facing severe backlash for falling Aryan Khan

Articles
Advertisement
Sajal Aly is facing severe backlash for falling Aryan Khan
Advertisement

There is no need to introduce beguiling Sajal Aly. She is well-known throughout the world. She is a Pakistani actress and model who is incredibly skilled and stunning. Millions of people have given Pretty Sajal a place in their hearts in a way that no one else can match. Sajal Aly is a huge bag of chips and an incredibly talented person.

Glamorous Sajal appeared in a number of compelling dramas. After finding success in the drama sector, she quickly entered both domestic and foreign films. Her films Khel Khel Mein and Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai were well received by the audience. What’s love got to do with it, starring Jemima Khan and Shekhar Kapoor, marked Sajal Aly’s recent debut in a Hollywood film. Sajal Aly made Pakistan’s entertainment industry proud when she was spotted at the film premiere.

Recent Instagram stories from Sajal Aly give the idea that she has a new crush. Internet users are shocked to learn that he is none other than Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood. He resembles his father exactly. In this Instagram story, Sajal teases us with information about her newest obsession. She left him a heart as well. People, however, are pessimistic about her story. After she developed a crush on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, they advised acting like a celebrity. They believe Sajal to be a celebrity who can behave like anyone. Urvashi Rautela and Sajal Aly are being contrasted. This, according to them, is a summary of the scene involving Urvashi and Naseem Shah. Like Aryan Khan

Also Read

Kubra Khan recalls Sinf e Aahan moments on the set of her new project
Kubra Khan recalls Sinf e Aahan moments on the set of her new project

Kubra Khan is a stunning and talented Pakistani actress. Drama serials like...

).push({});
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Javeria Abbasi and Anzela Abbasi look stunning at at recent wedding
Javeria Abbasi and Anzela Abbasi look stunning at at recent wedding
Hira Mani celebrates her son's birthday bash; see photos
Hira Mani celebrates her son's birthday bash; see photos
First Christmas without the Queen, Charles to lead the royal family
First Christmas without the Queen, Charles to lead the royal family
Hania Aamir shares BTS video from drama 'Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha'
Hania Aamir shares BTS video from drama 'Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha'
Lucien Laviscount suggests that Emily in Paris could come back
Lucien Laviscount suggests that Emily in Paris could come back
'The Menu' plans to launch its streaming service in early 2023
'The Menu' plans to launch its streaming service in early 2023
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story