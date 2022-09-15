Sajal Aly is facing severe backlash for falling Aryan Khan

There is no need to introduce beguiling Sajal Aly. She is well-known throughout the world. She is a Pakistani actress and model who is incredibly skilled and stunning. Millions of people have given Pretty Sajal a place in their hearts in a way that no one else can match. Sajal Aly is a huge bag of chips and an incredibly talented person.

Glamorous Sajal appeared in a number of compelling dramas. After finding success in the drama sector, she quickly entered both domestic and foreign films. Her films Khel Khel Mein and Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai were well received by the audience. What’s love got to do with it, starring Jemima Khan and Shekhar Kapoor, marked Sajal Aly’s recent debut in a Hollywood film. Sajal Aly made Pakistan’s entertainment industry proud when she was spotted at the film premiere.

Recent Instagram stories from Sajal Aly give the idea that she has a new crush. Internet users are shocked to learn that he is none other than Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood. He resembles his father exactly. In this Instagram story, Sajal teases us with information about her newest obsession. She left him a heart as well. People, however, are pessimistic about her story. After she developed a crush on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, they advised acting like a celebrity. They believe Sajal to be a celebrity who can behave like anyone. Urvashi Rautela and Sajal Aly are being contrasted. This, according to them, is a summary of the scene involving Urvashi and Naseem Shah. Like Aryan Khan

Also Read Kubra Khan recalls Sinf e Aahan moments on the set of her new project Kubra Khan is a stunning and talented Pakistani actress. Drama serials like...

).push({});