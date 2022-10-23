India wins toss, fields first in high-octane match against Pakistan

T20 World Cup 2022 – Pakistan vs India Match preview, Pitch report, Predicted playing 11
India and Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on...
Indian captain Rohit Sharma chose to field first against Pakistan after winning the toss in today’s T20 World Cup 2022 match in Melbourne.
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.
