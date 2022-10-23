Advertisement
  India wins toss, fields first in high-octane match against Pakistan
Indian captain Rohit Sharma chose to field first against Pakistan after winning the toss in today’s T20 World Cup 2022 match in Melbourne.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.

Also Read

T20 World Cup 2022 – Pakistan vs India Match preview, Pitch report, Predicted playing 11
T20 World Cup 2022 – Pakistan vs India Match preview, Pitch report, Predicted playing 11

India and Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on...

