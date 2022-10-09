C flaunts her curves in a vanilla white bodycon dress

Nimra Khan is slaying it like a queen. The actor keeps sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on a regular basis and each of them manages to make us swoon. The actor, a day back, dropped a fresh set of pictures from one of her fashion photoshoots on her Instagram profile and they are giving us all the fashion inspo we need to deck up for the weekend. Nimra ditched casuals and instead picked a stunning gown for the pictures this time.

Tap to view;

Nimra’s gown featured elegancy in white fabric. Nimra added more drama to her look with dramatic sleeves featuring short details decorated in elegance. The gown came with a plunging back featuring a strip.