Pakistan rejects Indian PM Modi’s IIOJK claim

Foreign Office condemns Modi’s statement

Terms Kashmir issue ‘unresolved’

Condemns India’s malicious demographic changes

Pakistan categorically rejected on Tuesday Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s baseless comments pertaining to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during rally in Gujarat.

According to a statement by the Foreign Office (FO), “The Indian PM’s farcical contention that he has, somehow resolved the Kashmir issue is not only false and misleading but also reflects how oblivious the Indian leadership has become of the ground realities in IIOJK.”

The statement emphasizes that IIOJK is an internationally recognized dispute on the agenda of the United Nations since 1948. “India has not only illegally occupied the territory but is also guilty of egregious human rights violations employing over 900,000 brutal occupation force.”

Condemning India’s malicious demographic changes and strong arm tactics, the FO termed Modi’s staged visits to the occupied territory a façade of normalcy.

The statement urged the Indian leadership to deliver on the commitments promised to Kashmiris and accord their inalienable right to self-determination.

“Pakistan reiterates its call on human rights and humanitarian organizations to condemn India’s state-terrorism in IIOJK and demand an immediate reversal of the Indian government’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019,” it concluded.