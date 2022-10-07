Abdullah Qureshi has quit the music due to a spiritual revelation.

Netizens disapproved of his claim that music isn’t entirely forbidden.

Hamza Abbasi, Anoushay, and Natasha Baig also provided their opinions.

Popular actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has been in numerous successful films. His two most well-known dramas to date are Pyare Afzal and Man Mayal. He also abandoned the entertainment industry as a result of his religious epiphany. He believed that he would participate in any project that promoted religion.

Hamza said, “May God give u the strength & persistence in ur iman, ikhlaaq & deeds brother. Just want to share my discovery that Music is not completely haraam in Islam. If u have time, please watch this 1 program OR this detailed 10 part series.”

The general populace disapproved of his claim that music isn’t entirely forbidden. They stated that something can either be haram or not, but there cannot be a medium ground such as “not absolutely haram.” People have claimed that there is a true Islam and a false religion manufactured by imposter preachers and muftis. They referred to him as a disco and a false preacher who could distort Islam to suit their preferences.

