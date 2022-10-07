Celebrities says religion does not forbid music after Abdullah Qureshi’s choice

Celebrities says religion does not forbid music after Abdullah Qureshi’s choice

Articles
Advertisement
Celebrities says religion does not forbid music after Abdullah Qureshi’s choice

Celebrities says religion does not forbid music after Abdullah Qureshi’s choice

Advertisement

Abdullah Qureshi, a musician, has said that he is giving up music for religious reasons. Qureshi explained his reasons for “being lost.”

In a message posted on his social media platforms.

“I have received a ton of messages in this time asking about where I have been,” he wrote. “I was on a break, pressed the pause button for a while and took this time to find out who I was, where I am headed and who I want to become.” Announcing his decision to quit the music industry, Qureshi said, ” want to take a moment to announce my exit from the music industry as I have decided to stop doing music as a full-time profession. I took this decision purely because of religious reasons.”

He added, “I had a great time making music, playing at concerts for thousands of people, getting loved and appreciated, facing controversies, making some wrong decisions, spreading some positivity, making some amazing friends, working with people who were my idols, learning from the best and doing what I loved doing.” Sharing how he now believes that the actual purpose of his life is “way bigger than all of this”, Qureshi remarked, “We have very little time in this world to make our afterlife better.”

However, Natasha Baig, a singer, did not agree with Abdullah’s comments and told what she thought about what he said. She stated people can leave the business if they want to, but they shouldn’t make other people look like devils because music is holy.

Celebrities Say Religion Does Not Forbid Music After Abdullah Qureshi's Decision

Anoushey Ashraf also agreed to Natasha Baig’s comments:

Advertisement

Celebrities Say Religion Does Not Forbid Music After Abdullah Qureshi's Decision

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Television News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story