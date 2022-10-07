Abdullah Qureshi, a musician, has said that he is giving up music for religious reasons. Qureshi explained his reasons for “being lost.”

In a message posted on his social media platforms.

“I have received a ton of messages in this time asking about where I have been,” he wrote. “I was on a break, pressed the pause button for a while and took this time to find out who I was, where I am headed and who I want to become.” Announcing his decision to quit the music industry, Qureshi said, ” want to take a moment to announce my exit from the music industry as I have decided to stop doing music as a full-time profession. I took this decision purely because of religious reasons.”

He added, “I had a great time making music, playing at concerts for thousands of people, getting loved and appreciated, facing controversies, making some wrong decisions, spreading some positivity, making some amazing friends, working with people who were my idols, learning from the best and doing what I loved doing.” Sharing how he now believes that the actual purpose of his life is “way bigger than all of this”, Qureshi remarked, “We have very little time in this world to make our afterlife better.”

However, Natasha Baig, a singer, did not agree with Abdullah’s comments and told what she thought about what he said. She stated people can leave the business if they want to, but they shouldn’t make other people look like devils because music is holy.

Anoushey Ashraf also agreed to Natasha Baig’s comments:

