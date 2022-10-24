The third prime minister to lead Britain in seven weeks

The third prime minister to lead Britain in seven weeks

  • Rishi Sunak will succeed Liz Truss, who held the record for the shortest tenure as prime minister of the UK.
  • He will take over as the nation’s third leader in the past seven weeks and its fifth since 2016.

This week, Rishi Sunak will succeed Liz Truss, who held the record for the shortest tenure as prime minister of the UK.

He will take over as the nation’s third leader in the past seven weeks and its fifth since 2016.

It indicates yet another change at the top of government; Truss and Boris Johnson both hurriedly reorganized their Cabinets in an effort to retain their jobs, and Sunak is anticipated to appoint his own group this week.

However, opposition parties will insist that Sunak call a general election right away if he wants to be able to lead with any authority.

