BIEK Karachi HSC Part 2 Commerce Result 2022 (Private Group) announced !

Advertisement
BIEK Karachi announced the HSC Part 2 Commerce Result 2022 on Tuesday (29th November 2022).
According to BIEK Karachi, Passing Ration of HSC Part 2 Commerce result 59.68%.
Check Online HSC Part 2 Commerce Result BIEK Karachi
Students of Karachi Board who are eager for HSC Inter Part 2 results 2022 can check their results by visit official website of BIEK Karachi https://biek.edu.pk/
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.