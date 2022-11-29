Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Latest
  • BIEK Karachi HSC Part 2 Commerce Result 2022 (Private Group) announced !
BIEK Karachi HSC Part 2 Commerce Result 2022 (Private Group) announced !

BIEK Karachi HSC Part 2 Commerce Result 2022 (Private Group) announced !

Articles
Advertisement
BIEK Karachi HSC Part 2 Commerce Result 2022 (Private Group) announced !

BIEK

Advertisement

BIEK Karachi announced the HSC Part 2 Commerce Result 2022 on Tuesday (29th November 2022).

According to BIEK Karachi, Passing Ration of HSC Part 2 Commerce result 59.68%.

Check Online HSC Part 2 Commerce Result BIEK Karachi

Students of Karachi Board who are eager for HSC Inter Part 2 results 2022 can check their results by visit official website of BIEK Karachi https://biek.edu.pk/

 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Optical Illusion: Spot a seal among Antarctic penguins in 10 second
Optical Illusion: Spot a seal among Antarctic penguins in 10 second
Optical Illusion: Spot mistake inside Girls Swinging Pic in 8 sec?
Optical Illusion: Spot mistake inside Girls Swinging Pic in 8 sec?
UAE ambassador calls on Army Chief Asim Munir
UAE ambassador calls on Army Chief Asim Munir
Math Riddles: 99% failed 10-minute math puzzles! Solve These?
Math Riddles: 99% failed 10-minute math puzzles! Solve These?
Daughter of Shaheed Arshad Sharif writes letter to CJP about probe into murder
Daughter of Shaheed Arshad Sharif writes letter to CJP about probe into murder
Glastonbury yoga teacher Dawn Lewis murders her lodger
Glastonbury yoga teacher Dawn Lewis murders her lodger
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story