BIEK Karachi HSC Part 2 Commerce Result 2022 (Private Group) announced !

BIEK Karachi announced the HSC Part 2 Commerce Result 2022 on Tuesday (29th November 2022).

According to BIEK Karachi, Passing Ration of HSC Part 2 Commerce result 59.68%.

Check Online HSC Part 2 Commerce Result BIEK Karachi

Students of Karachi Board who are eager for HSC Inter Part 2 results 2022 can check their results by visit official website of BIEK Karachi https://biek.edu.pk/

