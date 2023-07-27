Gold price increases by Rs 2600 per tola

The24-karat gold was sold at Rs 224,700.

KARACHI: The gold price increased by Rs 2600 per tola in the country on Thursday.

According to All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola in the country has increased by Rs 2600 and gold was sold at Rs 224,700.

According to the association, the price of 10 grams of gold is Rs 192,644 with an increase of Rs 2230.

According to the data of the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold in the world market has increased by 3 dollars to 1975 dollars per ounce.

Earlier, A 24-karat per tola is being traded at PKR 224,300 on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 205,608 per tola as per the bullion market.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 192,301 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 176,276 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 205,608.

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewelry.