Gold price increases by Rs 6500 per tola

KARACHI: Gold price increased by Rs 6500 per tola in the country on Friday.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola has become Rs.214,500 after today an increase of Rs.6500.

According to the association, the price of 10 grams of gold is 183,900 in the country with an increase of Rs 5,574.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold in the global market remains at $1959 per ounce.

It should be remembered that the price of gold per tola had increased by Rs 4000 in Pakistan yesterday as well.

Earlier, Pakistani rupee strengthened against the US dollar, appreciating 0.37% on Thursday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board approved Pakistan’s new Stand-By Arrangement and UAE also deposited $1 billion.