Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gold price increases by Rs 6500 per tola

Gold price increases by Rs 6500 per tola

Articles
Advertisement
Gold price increases by Rs 6500 per tola

Gold price increases by Rs 6500 per tola

Advertisement
  • The per tola has become Rs.214,500.
  • The price of 10 grams of gold is 183,900.
  • The price in global market remains at $1959 per ounce.
Advertisement

KARACHI: Gold price increased by Rs 6500 per tola in the country on Friday.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola has become Rs.214,500 after today an increase of Rs.6500.

According to the association, the price of 10 grams of gold is 183,900 in the country with an increase of Rs 5,574.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold in the global market remains at $1959 per ounce.

It should be remembered that the price of gold per tola had increased by Rs 4000 in Pakistan yesterday as well.

Also Read

Rupee strengthens against dollar by Rs1.02 to Rs276.46
Rupee strengthens against dollar by Rs1.02 to Rs276.46

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee strengthened against the US dollar, appreciating 0.37% on Thursday...

Advertisement

Earlier, Pakistani rupee strengthened against the US dollar, appreciating 0.37% on Thursday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board approved Pakistan’s new Stand-By Arrangement and UAE also deposited $1 billion.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story