Govt launches online registration process for artists’ health insurance

Registration of artists under PM’s Health Insurance Programme.

Marriyum said artists could easily fill out the form.

She said PM would formally launch schemes after Muharram.

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb launched an online registration process for the artists’ health insurance scheme by uploading its form on the dedicated website.

“Registration for artists has been started from today under Prime Minister’s Health Insurance Programme which will enable them to get comprehensive and quality health facilities from private hospitals without any cost,” the minister said while addressing a news conference here.

She said artists could easily fill out the form on WWW.DEMP.GOV.PK by providing all the relevant details for a 360 health facility.

Marriyum said a health insurance scheme had already been launched for the working journalists and media workers under a transparent system. Funds for both schemes were allocated in the federal budget for the financial year 2023-24.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would formally launch the schemes after Muharram (10th) by issuing health insurance cards for journalists and artists.

The minister said the government had made history by launching a health insurance scheme for journalists and artists.

She said the government took the initiative to protect the artists who had been promoting the culture and heritage of the country. “Culture and heritage of the country are our assets and so they are,” she added.

Marriyum extended her gratitude to all those who guided the government to work out a comprehensive health initiative for artists and journalists.

She urged the artists, journalists and media workers to get registered online, to avail the health insurance scheme.