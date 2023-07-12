Martyred troops are nation’s pride: PM

Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the martyred soldiers.

PM said their sacrifice for homeland would be remembered.

He said fight against terrorism was fight for future of nation.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif terming the martyred soldiers the “pride of the nation”, said their sacrifices of invaluable lives could never be forgotten.

The prime minister expressed these remarks in a statement issued after four soldiers of the Pakistan Army lost their lives in a terrorist attack in the Zhob Garrison of Balochistan.

He paid tribute to the martyred soldiers and said their sacrifice for the homeland would be remembered forever.

In twitter message, the prime minister said that they were indebted to the supreme sacrifices of the sacred blood of their Shuhada and Ghazi that had ensured the defence and solidarity of Pakistan.

He said the ongoing fight against terrorism was a fight for the future of the nation. In the last decade, the valiant forces and the nation together had eradicated the cancer of terrorism and would do the same to root out the specter by offering any sacrifice, he added.

The prime minister further said that the security and defence of the country was not only their mission, but also a responsibility which was dearer to them than their lives.