SAPM’s notice of F9 women harassment, seek response from IG Islamabad

FIR has been registered and an investigation has been started.

Previous criminal records are being checked by the CRO branch.

The identity of the culprit through the CCTV footage of the park’s entrances and exits and adjacent areas is being checked.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Jawad Sohrab Malik takes notice of the incident of harassment of a woman in Islamabad F9 Park and seeks a response from IG Islamabad.

SHO Margalla took notice of the sad incident. An FIR has been registered and an investigation has been initiated on the complaint of the Margalla police officer.

Jawad Sohrab stated that a strategy was formulated to identify and arrest the accused.

Added the video of the incident has been sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency while the photos have been sent to NADRA.

Besides a special team led by ASP Kohsar police station was formed to interrogate the employees of F9 Park.

SAPM stated that previous criminal records are being checked by the CRO branch and the suspects are being shortlisted for questioning by a special team under the supervision of ASP Kohsar.

Added with the help of Safe City Islamabad, efforts are being made to identify the culprit using CCTV cameras installed at the park’s entrances and exits and adjacent areas.