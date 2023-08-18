Ali Mardan Domki takes oath as interim CM of Balochistan  

Parliamentary Committee finalized name of caretaker CM.

QUETTA: Senior politician Ali Mardan Domki took oath as Balochistan caretaker chief minister in a ceremony held at the Governor House in the provincial capital city.

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar administered the oath to Domki.

Earlier, Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar approved the name of Ali Mardan Domki as caretaker chief minister.

The name of Ali Mardan Domki for the Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan was finalized by the parliamentary committee of the government and the opposition. The summary of which was sent to the Governor for approval by the speaker of the Balochistan Assembly.

Now in the announcement issued by the Governor House, it has been said that the Government of Balochistan and the opposition have approved the appointment of Ali Mardan Domki as caretaker Chief Minister on the recommendation of the parliamentary committee.

It should be remembered that the government and the opposition could not agree on a single name for the caretaker chief minister of Balochistan.

Later, the matter was handed over to the parliamentary committee.

On the other hand, the Designated Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki will take the oath of office at 7 pm today.

Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony will be completed at 7:00 PM in the Governor’s House.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar to administrate oath of the post of caretaker chief minister of Balochistan. The parliamentary committee finalized the name of Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki.

Earlier, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki’s name was finalized but Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo refused to sign the summary.

The matter was then referred to the parliamentary committee and now the committee has finalized the name.