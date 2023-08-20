China’s Military Drills Respond to Taiwan Vice President’s US Visit

Taiwan’s vice president, William Lai, visited the US, drawing China’s ire.

China sees Lai as a “troublemaker” and aims to safeguard its sovereignty.

Taiwan condemns China’s actions and pledges appropriate response.

China conducted air and sea exercises around Taiwan on Saturday as a response to the visit of Taiwan’s vice president, William Lai, to the United States. Lai, a vocal opponent of China’s claims to Taiwan, had recently returned from a trip that included stops in New York and San Francisco. China, angered by these US stops, referred to Lai as a “troublemaker” and vowed to take strong actions to safeguard national sovereignty.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) initiated joint air and sea patrols and military drills near Taiwan, according to military spokesperson Shi Yi. The exercises included naval and air force activities and were intended to test the PLA’s capabilities in controlling air and sea spaces under combat conditions. China aimed to send a clear message to those advocating for “Taiwan independence” and foreign elements supporting such notions.

Taiwan reported that 42 Chinese warplanes had entered its air defense zone, with eight Chinese vessels participating in the exercises. Despite the provocative actions, Taiwan strongly condemned China’s behavior and pledged to respond with “appropriate forces.” The Ministry of National Defence criticized China for engaging in actions that undermine peace and stability in the region.

China considers Taiwan as part of its territory and has expressed its intention to bring the island under its control, even by force if necessary. In response to previous instances of high-profile visits, like when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, China had also conducted military exercises around the island. However, experts suggest that this time the scale of the exercises might be more moderate.

Sifu Ou from Taiwan’s Institute for National Defence and Security Research believed that these exercises would exert pressure on Taiwan without significantly aiding William Lai’s political agenda. Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu accused China of trying to influence Taiwan’s upcoming presidential elections scheduled for January. He stated that China’s attempts to shape the election were not acceptable, emphasizing that the decision ultimately rests with Taiwan’s citizens.

