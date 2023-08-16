Firefighters Perform Pawfect Rescue: Dog Saved from Rabbit Hole

Skilled crew from St Neots and Gamlingay perform the animal rescue.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service shares the story on Facebook, along with rescue photos.

Article gains nearly 300 likes and garners comments praising the firefighters’ efforts.

Advertisement

After a dog became stuck in a rabbit hole, firefighters in England performed a ‘pawfect’ rescue. The Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service shared the touching story of how they saved a puppy named Poppy on Facebook.

“It was a ruff morning for Poppy the dog after she found herself stuck down a rabbit hole! Luckily for Poppy, our crews are trained in animal rescue, and firefighters from St Neots and Gamlingay were soon on hand to carry out a pawfect rescue,” The Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service noted in a post. They also posted photos from the rescue.

This article was published three days ago. It has received nearly 300 likes since it was uploaded. Several people have commented on the share.

One person said, “Thank you for doing so much to help animals.” “Cambridge fire service did this for me about 8-9 years ago after my jack russell was down a rabbit hole for 6 hours in Harlton Woods,” said another. Outstanding work.” A third person said, “Well done, guys.” “Good job,” a fourth said. Others have responded in the post’s comments section with heart and clap emojis.

Also Read