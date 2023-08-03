Gold price decreases by Rs 2800 per tola

PSX keeps on bullish trend with 534 points
KARACHI: The price of gold per tola has decreased significantly in the country on Thursday.
According to All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola has decreased by Rs. 2800 and gold was sold at Rs 220,200.
According to the association, the price of ten grams of gold has decreased by Rs 2401 and gold was sold at Rs 188,786.
According to All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold in the world market has decreased by 15 dollars to 1936 dollars per ounce.
Earlier, gold rate in Pakistan is Rs223,400 per tola here on August 2, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 193,030 per 10 gram as per the bullion market.
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.
