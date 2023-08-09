IHC orders provide facilities chairman PTI as per Jail Manual  

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq has issued written order.

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court(IHC) directed to provide facilities to Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as per Jail Manual (Rules and Regulations).

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Amir Farooq has issued a written order on PTI chairman’s request for transfer from District Jail Attock to Adiala Jail.

The court has ordered that the prison manual and the facilities to which the PTI chairman is entitled be given. The federal and provincial governments should respond on August 11 to the request for transfer of jail from Attock to Adiala.

Earlier, the hearing on the application started in the court, then advocate Sher Afzal Marwat appeared in the court on behalf of Imran Khan. He said that the court had ordered a meeting last day, despite the court order, the meeting with Chairman PTI was not allowed.

The Chief Justice said that one, two or three lawyers should go together, taking care not to make it a political issue and rush there.

The lawyer said that the FIA ​​kept Naeem Haider Panjutha advocate for nine hours in the name of investigation which is illegal detention and today they have summoned Khawaja Haris.

The Chief Justice said that no one should be harassed in the name of investigation.

The lawyer said that according to the PTI jail rules, the Chairman PTI can get the facility of A Class, but that facility is not available in Attock Jail, so the Chairman PTI was taken there and even here he is kept in a cell instead of a barrack.

The lawyer also requested permission to provide home-cooked food to Imran Khan.