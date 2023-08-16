Pakistan Railways increases fares of all passengers’ trains  

The fares of all mail express trains increased by 10%.

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has increased the fares of all passenger trains by 10% after the increase in the prices of petroleum products.

According to the notification issued by the Railway Headquarters, the fares of all mail express trains have been increased by 10% while the fares of goods vehicles have been increased by 5%.

According to the notification, the increase in fares will be apply from tomorrow, August 17.

According to the spokesperson of Railways, the increase in fares will also be apply on mail, express, inter-city, shuttle, passenger and freight trains.

Goods vehicle fares have also been increased by 5%, the new fares will be implemented from tomorrow.

Earlier, caretaker government increased the price of petrol by Rs 17.50 per litre, after which the new price of petrol became Rs290.45 per litre.

The price of high speed diesel was also increased by Rs 20 per liter after which the new price of diesel became Rs 293.40 per litre.