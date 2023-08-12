PM optimistic about SIFC’s ability to attract investment

Acknowledged the considerable challenges his administration faced.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his strong confidence in the effectiveness of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in attracting foreign investment. In an interview with Pakistan Television, he emphasized that a well-defined vision and dedicated efforts could lead to significant success for the council.

He expressed contentment with his government’s progress, noting improvements as he nears the end of his term. He highlighted his successful leadership of a coalition government comprising 13 parties, citing cooperation and issue resolution through collective efforts.

Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the considerable challenges his administration faced, including significant floods that caused widespread destruction. He highlighted the government’s relentless efforts to secure a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ultimately achieving success.

Addressing foreign relations, the PM indicated that a positive approach from India could contribute to regional peace. He referred to historical instances of sincere engagement between Pakistan and India and expressed the potential for peaceful coexistence if long-standing issues were resolved.

Furthermore, PM Shehbaz criticized the previous government led by PTI chairman for instigating economic and political difficulties and straining relations with friendly nations.