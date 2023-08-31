Royal Navy ship visits Pakistan for bilateral exercise

Royal Navy Ship warmly received by Pakistan Navy officials.

KARACHI: Royal Navy Ship HMS LANCASTER with an embarked helicopter visited Karachi and conducted bilateral exercise WHITE STAR IV with Pakistan Navy.

Upon arrival at Karachi Port, the Royal Navy Ship was warmly received by senior officials of the Pakistan Navy and British High Commission.

On completion of the port visit, Pakistan Navy Ships TAIMUR, ASLAT, Pakistan Navy Maritime Patrol Aircraft, helicopters, and PAF fighters carried out two days of bilateral exercise with Royal Navy Ship and helicopter.

The bilateral exercise covered a range of advanced operational drills encompassing major facets of maritime warfare, operations, live gunnery firing, and defence against asymmetric threats.

The exercise is aimed to further enhance collaboration through mutual exchange of experience and improve interoperability between the two navies.

Exercise WHITE STAR is a testimony of PN’s resolve to contribute towards regional peace and stability and enhance interoperability. The visit of the Royal Navy Ship and the conduct of the exercise has further strengthened the ties between the two navies.

Concurrent to the ship’s visit, Deputy Commander Combined Maritime Forces Commodore Philip Edward Dennis RN also visited Pakistan and called on senior Pakistan Navy officials.

During the calls, matters of mutual interest and avenues of future collaboration to enhance regional maritime security were discussed.