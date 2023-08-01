Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SIFC to ensure execution of foreign investment projects: PM

SIFC to ensure execution of foreign investment projects: PM

Articles
Advertisement
SIFC to ensure execution of foreign investment projects: PM

SIFC to ensure execution of foreign investment projects: PM

Advertisement
  • Prime Minister said during meeting with Saudi delegation.
  • He said Pakistan was thankful to Saudi government.
  • Saudi Minister said establishment of SIFC was positive message.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif  said that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would ensure the immediate and uninterrupted completion of the projects of foreign investment in Pakistan.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a Saudi delegation led by Saudi Deputy Minister for Mining, Industries and Minerals Khaled bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer, said there existed immense investment opportunities in Pakistan, particularly in the mining sector.

Welcoming the delegation, the prime minister said Pakistan was thankful to the Saudi government and people for supporting Pakistan in every need of the hour.

“Pakistan is your second home. The brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were of special significance. The whole Pakistani nation was grateful to Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for supporting Pakistan in every difficult time,” he remarked.

The prime minister assured the delegation that not only the interim government but also the next elected government would keep on facilitating the investors.

He said the solar power project of 10,000 megawatts announced by the government was also a good opportunity for investment.

Advertisement

The Saudi minister said that the establishment of SIFC was a positive message to foreign investors in Pakistan. Saudi Arabia was keen to invest in the vast opportunities of investment in the mining sector of Pakistan, he added.

The Saudi minister appreciated the prime minister for the pro-investor measures particularly the establishment of the SIFC as it would lead to economic development.

Also Read

FPCCI strongly condemns massive hike in petroleum products
FPCCI strongly condemns massive hike in petroleum products

It will further fuel the inflationary pressures. The government failed to listen...

Calling Pakistan his second home, the Saudi minister assured that Saudi Arabia would continue to support Pakistan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story