Snapchat Launches Lens Creator Rewards Program

Creators can earn up to $7,200 per month for successful Lenses in the US, India, or Mexico.

The program will expand to 40 qualifying countries later.

Eligibility based on views, Lens-specific data, and user engagement.

Snapchat is launching a new Lens Creator Rewards programme to reward AR creators and developers for their top-performing Lenses. If a creator’s creation is a top-performing Lens with strong interaction in the United States, India, or Mexico, the firm will pay them up to $7,200 per month.

The corporation initially launched this reward programme in these three nations. If the Lens does well in the United States, India, and Mexico, it will then expand to 40 qualifying countries.

Sophia Dominguez, Snap’s head of AR Platform Partnerships and Ecosystem, stated that the business intends to start small and gather feedback from its community before spreading the rewards programme to other regions.

Although Snapchat did not explain what the program’s qualifications are. Dominguez, on the other hand, says the business will look at a variety of measures, including views and Lens-specific information. Snap will also track how long users spend experimenting with Lenses.

Snapchat will shortly release more information about eligibility and restrictions.

When a creator receives a prize, they will receive an email telling them that their Lens is eligible for a reward. They will also receive notifications through their creator hub.

This new rewards programme will provide Lens creators with new earning opportunities. It will also encourage more individuals to create Lenses.

Snapchat showed a community of over 300,000 AR makers, developers, and teams. More than 3 million Lenses have been created by creators, and consumers have watched them more than 5 trillion times.

