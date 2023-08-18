Twitter’s ID Verification Plans and Potential Concerns

Elon Musk’s Twitter (X) rumored to add ID verification.

Authentication requires government ID and camera-equipped device.

Launch date undisclosed; Community Notes hinted at ID verification.

Advertisement

The addition of ID verification to Twitter (now known as X) has long been rumoured, ever since Elon Musk purchased the platform. This new security feature could be available shortly, as information about the verification method have recently emerged.

Nima Owji, an independent app researcher, posted a screenshot of an in-app display revealing some of the items Premium customers will require to authenticate their identity. They include a government-issued ID as well as a device with an exposed camera, likely a smartphone. It is estimated that verification will take roughly five minutes. The post also advises users to “be prepared to take a sefie and photos of your ID.” We believe “sefie” is a typo and that the platform intended to say “selfie” instead. As you might expect, this is still a work in progress, albeit the appearance of this notice suggests an impending launch.

According to the fine print, X will keep photos of your ID and biometric data on its servers for up to 30 days. During that period, the platform will exchange your information with Au10tix, an identity verification provider, “for the purpose of confirming [your] identity.” Furthermore, X will utilise your data for “safety and security” purposes.

Advertisement Advertisement Upon a cursory Google search, Au10tix seems to maintain a commendable track record, devoid of any public data breaches. At first glance, Elon Musk’s decision to select Au10tix as a third-party collaborator appears judicious. However, given the contentious outcomes linked to Musk’s past choices, a degree of skepticism remains. The exact launch date for the venture remains undisclosed. It is noteworthy to highlight that X’s Community Notes had previously indicated an imminent introduction of ID verification, albeit with potential discrepancies. The feature will be elective for Premium users, not a mandatory security procedure for all. However, during the preparation of this article, the same Community Notes were modified to state that X presently refrains from commenting on “site-wide photo ID verification.” The initial statement, displayed in the image below, outlines the rationale behind this implementation: to counteract impersonation on X. Musk’s alteration of Twitter’s verification system – replacing it with an $8 payment for a verified badge – led to an influx of fraudulent accounts. This upheaval notably involved the impersonation of Eli Lilly, a pharmaceutical corporation, falsely announcing free insulin. The fallout led to Eli Lilly withdrawing its Twitter advertisements, incurring significant losses for the platform. The pivotal question now is whether this new measure will effectively thwart X impersonators. Doubts arise considering the limited changes being introduced. The fee for verification, whether voluntary or obligatory, remains $8. Even if mandated, would individuals consent to sharing their biometric data with Musk or an unfamiliar security entity? While some ardent supporters might, this likely doesn’t reflect the sentiment of the majority. Consequently, this initiative could potentially amount to yet another insignificant addition to the array of available options. Also Read Snapchat AI Glitch Raises Concerns Among Users AI bot shares two-toned image of user's ceiling without consent, alarming many... Advertisement Advertisement