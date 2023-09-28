Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Commissioner forms committees to control prices of edible items 

Commissioner forms committees to control prices of edible items 

Articles
Advertisement
Commissioner forms committees to control prices of edible items 

Commissioner forms committees to control prices of edible items 

Advertisement
  • Saleem Rajput indicated strong action against inflation.
  • The report of committees will be submitted to Commissioner.
  • The steps are being taken to make prices of edible items available for public.
Advertisement

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput has constituted committees to control the prices of milk, fruits, vegetables, and meat.

According to the details, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput has indicated strong action against inflation and has formed committees to control the prices of milk, fruits, vegetables, and meat in the city.

The report of all the committees will be submitted to the Commissioner Karachi in one or two days. Commissioner Karachi has said that the final decision will be taken in two days regarding the price of milk.

Also Read

Karachi Board unveils 10th class science group results
Karachi Board unveils 10th class science group results

The Karachi Board of Secondary Education has officially unveiled the results for...

Saleem Rajput said that steps are being taken to make the prices of fruits and vegetables available to the public while transparency will be ensured in the prices of meat sold in the city.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story