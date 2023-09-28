Commissioner forms committees to control prices of edible items 

Saleem Rajput indicated strong action against inflation.

The report of committees will be submitted to Commissioner.

The steps are being taken to make prices of edible items available for public.

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput has constituted committees to control the prices of milk, fruits, vegetables, and meat.

According to the details, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput has indicated strong action against inflation and has formed committees to control the prices of milk, fruits, vegetables, and meat in the city.

The report of all the committees will be submitted to the Commissioner Karachi in one or two days. Commissioner Karachi has said that the final decision will be taken in two days regarding the price of milk.

Saleem Rajput said that steps are being taken to make the prices of fruits and vegetables available to the public while transparency will be ensured in the prices of meat sold in the city.