Court summons Asif Zardari, Yusuf Gilani in NAB cases 

Court issued notice to former President in fake bank accounts.

Accountability court also summoned Yusuf Raza Gilani Toshakhana case.

Both PPP leaders summoned personally in court on October 24.

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court has summoned former President Asif Zardari and former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani in National Accountability Bureau(NAB) cases.

Accountability Islamabad has issued summon notices in fake bank accounts and the Toshakhan case.

The court issued a summons notice to former President Asif Zardari in the fake bank accounts case and summoned him personally on October 24.

On the other hand, the accountability court has also summoned PPP leader and former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani on October 24 in the Toshakhana case.

It should be noted that on the last day of his tenure, former Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial declared the petition of chairman PTI against the NAB amendments admissible and declared 9 out of 10 amendments of the NAB amendments null and void.

After the Supreme Court annulled the NAB amendments, the cases against former President Asif Ali Zardari and six former Prime Ministers were reopened.

The Supreme Court in the decision has restored all cases of politicians and said that all cases should be rescheduled in NAB courts and accountability courts.

Cases closed against many politicians have been revived after the Supreme Court struck down the NAB amendments.

After the decision of the Supreme Court, the Toshakhana reference against Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, and Yusuf Raza Gilani has been restored.

The LNG reference of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was transferred from the accountability court and the rental power reference against former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf was also returned, which has now been restored.

Similarly, the cases against former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz, and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will also be reopened.