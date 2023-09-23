Federal IT Ministry starts preparations for launch of 5G

Federal IT Minister Dr Umar Saif issued instructions to PTA.

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has started preparations for the launch of 5G.

Sources say that Caretaker Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif has issued instructions to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and related officers regarding the issuance of 5G.

According to IT Ministry sources, the 5G auction could fetch millions of dollars to the government, while the spectrum auction is likely to take place after 10 months.

According to the sources, Pakistan’s mobile companies are currently using around 367 megahertz (MHz) of spectrum, while the spectrum available through reforming will be auctioned to more than 600 megahertz(MHz).

Sources say that the spectrum auction will also provide prompt redressal of network-related complaints of users.

Earlier, Caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali said work on Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline had been initiated.

Talking to media in Lahore, Muhammad Ali said the government would try to manage gas load-shedding during the upcoming winter.

The minister clarified that the government could not provide gas on cheaper rates after procuring it at higher rates. He said 20 per cent natural gas had decreased as compared to last year, urging people to use the natural fuel wisely.