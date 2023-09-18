Irregularities Discovered at SZ Hospital, Lahore

The hospital administration did not deposit the collected fees with the National Treasure.

The medications were purchased at higher rates than low rates.

Permission was not given to open a bank account.

More than 730 million and 7.9 million financial irregularities were disclosed at Sheikh Zayed (SZ) Hospital in Lahore.

In fact, during two years, the hospital administration did not deposit collected fees of one-third to the national exchequer.

While, according to the documents for the financial years 2020-2021 and 2021-22-22, 240 million and 7.8 million were collected in terms of cosultancy fees from the patients, respectively, one-third of the fee of Rs 49 million was not submitted to the national treasure.

Sadly,the document further discloses that the medicines were purchased at higher rates while ignoring cheaper tender rates.

Furthermore, 9.3 million were overspending on the production of medicine, ignoring low rates.

The document also discloses that the rent rooms of the hospital have not yet collected rents for many years.

In addition to that, the documents further claim that the hospital has to collect Rs 0.6 million from three mobile companies: the National Bank of Pakistan, a parking company, and a pharmacy company.

Additionally, the operation of 12 unapproved bank accounts by hospital management is also reported in the document.

However, 6.2 million and thirty-one thousand rupees were in 12 bank accounts.

Moreover, permission to open a bank account was not granted by the federal government or the ministry of finance.

