JSMU VC formed committee to probe MDCAT paper leak

Dr. Azam Khan will be secretary of committee.

The committee will hold its first meeting soon.

The formation of committee comes after complains.

Advertisement

KARACHI: The Vice Chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU), Prof Amjad Siraj Memon, has formed a committee to investigate the allegations of paper leak at the MDCAT 2023 exam, which was held on September 10, 2023.

Dr. Azam Khan, Registrar of JSMU, will be the secretary of the committee, which will comprise Prof Syed Masroor Ahmed, Dean of the Faculty of Medical and Allied Sciences at JSMU; Maula Bakhsh Shaikh, Additional Secretary of the Health Department of the Government of Sindh; Aleem Uddin from the PMDC Regional Office in Karachi; and one nomination from the Director of FIA Cyber Crime, not below the rank of 17 grade.

The committee will hold its first meeting immediately after its formation and submit its report to the higher authorities within one week of the meeting, along with the minutes.

The formation of the committee comes after several students alleged that the MDCAT paper had been leaked prior to the exam. The allegations have been denied by the authorities, but the committee has been formed to investigate the matter and ensure that the exam was conducted fairly.

The Vice Chancellor has assured the students that the committee will conduct a thorough investigation.

Also Read Pak-Russia ties tested in different situations: Speakers The relations between two countries cemented in 1948. The biggest achievement is...

Advertisement

He has also urged them to cooperate with the committee and to provide any information they may have about the alleged leak to the Committee. People can send their applications with proofs to the Registrar’s Office, Jinnah Sindh Medical University.