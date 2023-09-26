Advertisement
Karachi weather updates – 26 September 2023

Karachi weather updates – 26 September 2023

  • The weather update in Karachi likely to be humid in next 24 hours.
  • The is no chances of rain in Karachi.
  • The temperature is likely to be 34°C at noon.
Dry and hot weather is expected to be replaced by humidity in Karachi on September 26, 2023, in 24 hours.

There is no risk of rain in Karachi in the next 24 hours due to the sunny weather.

At noon, the temperature is around 34°C. Winds gusted to 11 km/h. With visibility of roughly 2km, the maximum UV index was measured at 4, which is relatively mild.

The provincial capital’s air quality was measured at 276, which is considered extremely harmful.

Sensitive groups will feel the effects immediately and should avoid outdoor activities. Healthy people are more prone to have difficulties breathing and throat inflammation; stay indoors and reschedule outdoor activities.

A shallow westerly wave remains over northern sections of the country and is expected to drift eastwards over the next 24 hours.

Most of the country can expect dry weather. Rain-wind/thunderstorms are forecast in the south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir throughout the evening/night.

Earlier, the weather in Karachi will remain hot and humid on September 25, 2023.

On the other hand, the minimum temperature of the city was recorded at 27 degrees, and the maximum temperature is expected to be around 35 degrees on Monday.

