KU, IBP signs MoU to provide professional training to students

  • The MoU signing ceremony was held at  KU VC Secretariat.
  • IBP provides technical training services for banking industry.
  • Alumni and students would be able to register for JAIBP program.
KARACHI: The University of Karachi (KU) and the Institute of Bankers Pakistan inked a memorandum of understanding to provide professional qualifications and necessary technical training to the students with a pathway to the Junior Associate of the IBP.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the KU Vice Chancellor Secretariat. The KU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the Chief Executive IBP Riaz Nazarali Chunara inked the MoU documents.

On this occasion, Chief Executive IBP Riaz Chunara informed the participants that IBP provides technical training services for the banking industry and added that this MoU is aimed at pursuing a mutually beneficial collaboration in setting career trajectories for the KU students in the banking sector through JAIBP program.

He shared that JAIBP is the first level of professional qualification for bankers aimed at empowering students and aspiring bankers with practical knowledge of the banking industry, its front-end and back-end functions, associated regulations, global best practices, and industry norms.

According to him, as per this MoU, alumni and fresh students of the University of Karachi would be able to register for the JAIBP program, and other certification programs being run by the IBP.

Meanwhile, the KU VC Prof Dr Khaild Iraqi said that this is our responsibility to give a better future to our generations, and we have to work very hard to achieve it. He hoped that with the training and courses offered by the IBP, our students would be able to perform well in the banking sector.

He shared that the cooperation between the KU and the IBP would benefit the students as well as help in updating a couple of course outlines. The KU VC Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi believes that this MoU will help in providing trained young bankers from the University of Karachi.

