PTI’s candidate wins Gilgit-Baltistan by-elections

Gilgit-Baltistan: Muhammad Khurshid Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won by-elections held in GBLA 13 Astore 1 seat of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The unofficial, incomplete results of all 56 polling stations have been received, according to which Muhammad Khurshid Khan of Tehreek-e-Insaf won with 6,219 votes, while Rana Farman Ali of Muslim League-N secured 5,225 votes.

This seat was vacant after the disqualification of former Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid in a fake degree case.

People were enthusiastic about voting in the by-elections. Despite the busyness of the farming season, voters traveled from remote areas on foot to exercise their right to vote. At many polling stations, voters complained about the slowness of the polling process.

The number of registered voters in GBLA 13 Astore 1 is 33,378 while a total of 56 polling stations were established for voting, polling continued from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Khurshid Khan, the father of the ineligible chief minister, was given a ticket by the PTI, who managed to win the seat.