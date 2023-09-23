Sikh community being harassed by India: Mushaal Mullick

She expressed these views during her visit to Nankana Sahib.

Mushaal Mullick said face of Indian spy agency has been exposed.

She said India’s terrorist activities are also going on in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Human Rights Mushaal Hussein Mullick said the ‘Sikh community is being harassed by India in Australia and Europe’.

Mullick during her visit to Nankana Sahib said Modi is now doing terrorism in the region by becoming the Prime Minister, the face of Indian spy agency RAW has been exposed in the killing of Hardeep Singh ( a Canadian citizen)

She said that most human rights violations are taking place in Occupied Kashmir, Indian spy Kulbhushan was involved in terrorist activities in various areas including Karachi, Punjab and FATA.

She said that Kashmiri people have been sacrificing their lives for 75 years, mosques were destroyed in Modi’s name, and places of worship were desecrated in India.

Mullick said that India’s terrorist activities are also going on in Pakistan, and the international community

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that the gruesome murder of Khalistan Movement Sikh leader in Canada had jolted the West that raised serious questions about the role of Indian state.

Addressing a presser at the Pakistan Mission, the prime minister said that Pakistan had been a victim of such state sponsored terrorism and shared evidences of ‘Pakistan centric’ at different global and multilateral fora about the role of Indian state.