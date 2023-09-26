Advertisement
Sistrology star Iqra Kanwal Opens Up About Her Love Story!
  • Iqra Kanwal is a multi-talented Pakistani personality known for her presence on YouTube.
  • She celebrated her nikkah with her fiancé, Areeb Pervaiz.
  • She also shared her love story with her fans and followers.
Iqra Kanwal is a Pakistani YouTuber, TikToker, social media influencer, singer, and actress. She is also a qualified medical doctor, but she chose to pursue a career in entertainment.

Kanwal started her YouTube channel in 2017, where she uploaded vlogs, beauty tutorials, and singing videos. She is is known for her YouTube channel “Sistrology.”

She has over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube and over 15 million followers on TikTok.

Few days back, she got nikkah-fied to her Faince, Areeb Pervaiz and people share the insights of her Nikkah event which highlights the special moments and happiness on her face.

She shared her heartfelt love story with her fans and followers in her recent video.

See the video below:

Also Read

See Photos: Iqra Kanwal HD pictures from her Nikkah Ceremony
She is also quite active on Instagram and recently she got nikkah...

