Chairman PTI requests court to drop cypher case under Article 248

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) imprisoned in Adiala Jail requested the court to drop the cypher case against him.

A request was made to dismiss the case in the Islamabad High Court due to immunity under Article 248. The petitioner contended that the case should be dismissed for non-applicability of Section 5 of the Official Secrets Act.

The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court issued a two-page written order on the petition of Chairman PTI, according to which the court was informed that Section 5 of the Official Secrets Act does not apply.

The order said that the former prime minister is entitled to immunity under Article 248, and also requested to stop the trial of the cipher case.

A notice was issued to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on October 16 at the request of Chairman PTI. The court said that the hearing on the request to dismiss the case and stop the trial should be held on October 16.

Earlier, Chairman PTI had challenged the charge-sheeting order in the cypher case, requesting that the trial court order of October 9 should be quashed.

It was argued in the petition that the trial court should receive the copy of the written case, even though it was not received, the trial court did not even wait for the High Court decision against the jail hearing.

It should be remembered that the special court has fixed October 17 as the date for indicting former Prime Minister and Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cypher case.