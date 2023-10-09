Court grants bail of Haleem Adil Sheikh in another case

KARACHI: The local court of Karachi approved the bail of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh in the case of an attempt to assist an arrested individual in escaping police custody.

Judicial Magistrate South of Karachi heard the bail application of Haleem Adil Sheikh in the case of trying to escape the accused under custody.

During the hearing, the police stated that Haleem Adil had tried to make Hassan Niazi escape from police custody.

After a short hearing, the court granted bail to Haleem Adil against a surety bond of Rs 50,000.

However, the case against Haleem Adil Shaikh for allegedly setting fire to the police mobile in the Mobina Town police station is still pending, as he has not been granted bail.

