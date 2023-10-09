Advertisement
Court grants bail of Haleem Adil Sheikh in another case

  • Judicial Magistrate South heard bail application of Haleem Adil Sheikh.
  • Police stated Haleem Adil tried to make Hassan Niazi escape from police custody.
  • The court granted bail to Haleem Adil against a surety bond of Rs 50,000.
KARACHI: The local court of Karachi approved the bail of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh in the case of an attempt to assist an arrested individual in escaping police custody.

Judicial Magistrate South of Karachi heard the bail application of Haleem Adil Sheikh in the case of trying to escape the accused under custody.

During the hearing, the police stated that Haleem Adil had tried to make Hassan Niazi escape from police custody.

After a short hearing, the court granted bail to Haleem Adil against a surety bond of Rs 50,000.

However, the case against Haleem Adil Shaikh for allegedly setting fire to the police mobile in the Mobina Town police station is still pending, as he has not been granted bail.

Also Read

Cipher case: Imran Khan, Qureshi to be indicted on Oct 17
Cipher case: Imran Khan, Qureshi to be indicted on Oct 17

The Special Court hearing cases under the Official Secrets Act is due...

Earlier, The Special Court hearing cases under the Official Secrets Act is due to indict PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cipher case on October 17.

The hearing of cipher case against Qureshi was conducted in the Adiala Jail by Special Court judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain.

