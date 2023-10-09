Misleading interviews: Qamar Bajwa, Faiz Hameed issued notice

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has taken action by issuing notices to former army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa and former spy chief Lt Gen (retired) Faiz Hameed on charges of giving misleading interviews to journalists.

The petition alleges that both retired military officials violated laws regarding retired servicemen during media interviews by distorting facts related to various events.

Additionally, journalists Javed Chaudhary and Shahid Maitla, along with the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), have also been served notices in this matter.

The petitioner claims that these journalists authored two articles based on interviews with the retired generals, which had a detrimental impact on society.

The petitioner asserts that this was not a matter of freedom of speech but rather a “criminal act.” A request to register a case was submitted, but no action has been taken thus far.

The plea submitted to the IHC seeks the court’s direction to authorities to initiate a case against those involved.

The petitioner alleges that Generals Bajwa and Faiz portrayed national events falsely, tarnishing their image.

Added that the news articles, in an attempt to gain attention, presented a negative image of state institutions under the guise of journalism.

Moreover, it is claimed that the ongoing campaign related to these incidents aims to sow distrust between the people and state institutions.

Earlier this year, General Bajwa reportedly discussed various topics in interviews with journalists, including matters like PTI chief Imran Khan’s potential removal from power and civil-military relations.