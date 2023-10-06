President calls for expanding bilateral trade volume with Bahrain

He said demand for skilled labour force was increasing.

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi stressed the need to expand bilateral trade volume with Bahrain besides increasing export of skilled labour force to the country.

Talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Bahrain Saqib Rauf who called on him here at the Governor House, the president said demand for skilled labour force in different socio-economic related fields especially information technology and artificial intelligence was increasing in the international market.

Therefore, he said the ambassador-designate should be fully focused on capturing the market demand by exporting the required skilled workforce from Pakistan.

President Alvi said Pakistan attached special importance to the brotherly relations with Bahrain. He stressed that economic, educational and cultural ties with Bahrain should be strengthened.

He said the Pakistan embassies abroad should play their due role in exporting skilled labour force from Pakistan and increasing foreign remittances for the country.

